Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Makes Sick Catch In WBC Quarterfinal

The Boston Red Sox left their stamp on the World Baseball Classic during pool play, and Kiké Hernández made sure to continue that trend into the elimination rounds.

Hernández, who is patrolling center field for Team Puerto Rico in the WBC, made a diving grab to rob Mexico of extra bases during Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup at loanDepot Park.



Puerto Rico is just doing it all tonight!



Enrique Hernandez with a beautiful snag in CF!



Hernández has been a star for Puerto Rico throughout their WBC run, batting .375 with two doubles and four RBIs in pool play. His squad has the third-best odds (+460) to win the tournament, trailing both USA (+220) and Japan (+155).

“It feels like something crazier than a playoff game,” Hernández said of the WBC on Friday, per MLB Network.

The grab helped Puerto Rico hold onto a 4-1 lead entering the middle innings. If they hold on to win, the blonde haired bombers will take on Hernández’s new Red Sox teammate Masataka Yoshida and Japan in the semifinals on Monday.