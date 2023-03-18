Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Thanks Puerto Rico, Hints WBC Return

Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández and Team Puerto Rico fell short in their 2023 World Baseball Classic run, losing to Team Mexico in the quarterfinal round on Friday night.

Coming up just two wins shy of a third consecutive WBC championship game appearance, Puerto Rico’s relief pitching — harmed by the out-of-the-blue injury to Edwin Diaz — failed to maintain a 4-0 lead, allowing Mexico to secure a semifinal date with Japan.

Hernández, who went 0-for-4 with a walk and run, flexed his defensive versatility. In the fourth inning, he made a spectacular diving catch in center field, which robbed Joey Meneses of a sure-thing base hit. But that wouldn’t be enough, and afterward, Hernández offered a heartfelt message to those of his native homeland in Puerto Rico, thanking them for their support throughout the tournament.

“You have no idea how proud I am to put on that uniform!! I will try to continue to represent PR every time he goes out on the field,” Hernández wrote on Instagram, translated from Spanish. “The #TeamRubio will always hold a special place in my heart and that’s because of you! I LOVE YOU Puerto Rico!! See you in 2026.”

Hernández finished the tournament batting .300/.391/.400 with two doubles and 4 RBIs in five games played in just his second WBC appearance with Puerto Rico. And while the end result didn’t match the expectation bar, the unwavering support from all who rallied around Puerto Rico clearly didn’t go unnoticed by one of the team’s pivotal veterans.

Now, with just four teams left, Hernández will redirect his focus to resettling in Boston’s infield with Opening Day rapidly approaching.