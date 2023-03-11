Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Continues Strong World Baseball Classic

Yoshida is having quite the tournament thus far

by

31 minutes ago

Masataka Yoshida is having a great time at the World Baseball Classic.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder finished Japan’s game against Korea on Friday going 3-for-3 with a home run as he showcased his offensive power.

Masataka picked up right where he left off Saturday against Czech Republic with a 2-for-2 showing that included three RBIs and a double.

Japan went on to win 10-2 as it continued its strong run through the World Baseball Classic.

Yoshida now is 5-for-5 with eight RBIs and one walk in two games.

He’s been displaying the power we’ve been hearing about since he signed with the Red Sox in the offseason. There was talk Yoshida would be the team’s leadoff hitter, but if he continues to showcase the power he has, his bat certainly would be better suited in the middle of the lineup.

More MLB:

Red Sox Hopeful To Have Justin Turner Available For Opening Day
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice
Previous Article

Dolphins Restructure Tyreek Hill's Contract
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers
Next Article

Panthers' Anthony Duclair Missed Friday's Game vs. Blackhawks

Picked For You

Related