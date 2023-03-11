Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Continues Strong World Baseball Classic

Masataka Yoshida is having a great time at the World Baseball Classic.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder finished Japan’s game against Korea on Friday going 3-for-3 with a home run as he showcased his offensive power.

Masataka picked up right where he left off Saturday against Czech Republic with a 2-for-2 showing that included three RBIs and a double.

Masataka Yoshida with a 2-run double and just like that, Japan has a 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning!



Japan went on to win 10-2 as it continued its strong run through the World Baseball Classic.

Yoshida now is 5-for-5 with eight RBIs and one walk in two games.

He’s been displaying the power we’ve been hearing about since he signed with the Red Sox in the offseason. There was talk Yoshida would be the team’s leadoff hitter, but if he continues to showcase the power he has, his bat certainly would be better suited in the middle of the lineup.