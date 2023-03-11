Red Sox’s Yu Chang Launches Grand Slam In World Baseball Classic

Yu Chang continued to have himself a strong World Baseball Classic.
The Boston Red Sox infielder cranked a game-tying two-run home run for Chinese Taipei in Friday’s 11-7 win over Italy, and he was at it again Saturday morning.
With Chinese Taipei’s game against the Netherlands tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, Chang lifted a 2-1 pitch to center field with the bases loaded to give his team a 5-1 lead.
The crowd, much like Friday, was electric and knew the baseball was gone as soon as it connected with the bat.
Chinese Taipei looks to move to 2-1 in the tournament and held an 8-2 lead after six innings.