Red Sox’s Yu Chang Launches Grand Slam In World Baseball Classic

Yu Chang continued to have himself a strong World Baseball Classic.

The Boston Red Sox infielder cranked a game-tying two-run home run for Chinese Taipei in Friday’s 11-7 win over Italy, and he was at it again Saturday morning.

With Chinese Taipei’s game against the Netherlands tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, Chang lifted a 2-1 pitch to center field with the bases loaded to give his team a 5-1 lead.

The crowd, much like Friday, was electric and knew the baseball was gone as soon as it connected with the bat.

YU CHANG GRAND SLAM FOR CHINESE TAIPEI! ??????



?: FS2 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/r8YNFOFPTb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 11, 2023

Yu Chang comes through again! pic.twitter.com/mIro5C8ibr — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2023

Chinese Taipei looks to move to 2-1 in the tournament and held an 8-2 lead after six innings.