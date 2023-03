The Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings close out a back-to-back, home-and-home series on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

While the Black and Gold clinched their playoff spot Saturday with a win and some help, the Red Wings are dealing with a different playoff picture as they sit seventh in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings.

