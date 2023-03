After scoring goal number 52 with a fraction of a second left in Tuesday night’s loss to the Nashville Predators, the “Boost Moment of the Week” is David Pastrnak’s monumental 50th goal scored against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pastrnak is ranked second in the league behind Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid in goals scored this season.

Pastrnak is the sixth Bruins player in franchise history to have a 50+ goal season.

