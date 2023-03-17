2018 Hockey East Championship Rematch Highlights 2023 Semifinals On NESN

It’s Hockey East championship weekend, and we’ll soon know which two teams will play in Saturday’s final.

The Boston University Terriers will host the Providence Friars in the semifinal opener, while Merrimack and UMass Lowell get the nightcap. Both games will air on NESN beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at what’s in store this weekend.

No. 1 Boston University vs. No. 7 Providence (4 p.m. ET on NESN)

The last time TD Garden played host to BU and Providence was in 2018 Hockey East title game.

Tomorrow's semifinal against Providence will be five years to the day since the last time we faced the Friars at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/TEmpZt964n — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 16, 2023

The Friars (16-13-7, 9-9-6 Hockey East) had to fight to get to where they are after two overtime wins against UNH and Northeastern in the opening round and quarterfinals, respectively, helped punch their ticket to Friday’s semifinal.

Brady Berard's buries the rebound off the end boards for his first NCAA goal to send us to the Hockey East Semifinals next Friday night!!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/QyfcgPFaFb — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) March 12, 2023

But momentum is in Provdience’s favor despite starting the second half of the season losing nine of 11 games. The seventh-seeded Friars’ two latest wins certainly showed fight and grit to earn a spot in the semifinals, but toppling the Terriers will be no easy task.