2018 Hockey East Championship Rematch Highlights 2023 Semifinals On NESN

It’s Hockey East championship weekend, and we’ll soon know which two teams will play in Saturday’s final.
The Boston University Terriers will host the Providence Friars in the semifinal opener, while Merrimack and UMass Lowell get the nightcap. Both games will air on NESN beginning at 4 p.m. ET.
Let’s take a look at what’s in store this weekend.
No. 1 Boston University vs. No. 7 Providence (4 p.m. ET on NESN)
The last time TD Garden played host to BU and Providence was in 2018 Hockey East title game.
The Friars (16-13-7, 9-9-6 Hockey East) had to fight to get to where they are after two overtime wins against UNH and Northeastern in the opening round and quarterfinals, respectively, helped punch their ticket to Friday’s semifinal.
But momentum is in Provdience’s favor despite starting the second half of the season losing nine of 11 games. The seventh-seeded Friars’ two latest wins certainly showed fight and grit to earn a spot in the semifinals, but toppling the Terriers will be no easy task.
BU (25-10-0, 18-6-0 Hockey East) enters the weekend as the top seed and is looking to leave behind its fourth-place finish in the 2023 Beanpot that took place at TD Garden last month. The top-seed Terriers have won five straight, including a dominant 7-3 win over Vermont in the Hockey East quarterfinals.
If BU can start fast again like its win over Vermont, it will make it extremely difficult on Providence.
No. 2 Merrimack vs. No. 5 UMass Lowell (7:30 p.m. ET on NESN)
Merrimack (22-12-1,16-8-0 Hockey East) finds itself back in the semifinals for the third time in program history and the first time since 2011 after a double overtime win over the Boston College Eagles.
The Warriors have a lot of depth that helped them to a win over BC, their sixth consecutive victory after a tough January. Merrimack’s game against the Eagles was one of the longest in Hockey East tournament history. It has a lot of momentum on its side as it gets set for UMass Lowell and Gustavs Davis Grigals, who made 40 saves for the River Hawks in their win over UConn to earn a spot in the semis.
No. 5 UMass Lowell (18-14-3, 11-10-3) has often found ways to win when needing it the most, and will be a tough out for second-seeded Merrimack.