Devin McCourty Uses Boston-Area Billboards To Thank Patriots Fans

If you’re driving around eastern Massachusetts this week, be on the lookout for Devin McCourty billboards.

(But keep your eyes on the road, obviously.)

McCourty, who announced his NFL retirement last week, recently took out ad space on 37 billboards to thank New England Patriots fans. The billboards are scattered across the Boston area.

“Thank you NE!” the billboards read. “You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3X champ!”

The 35-year-old took a photo in front of one Tuesday morning,

NE I F$&KIN LOVE YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/tnXqF2J6J9 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 14, 2023

The Patriots will hold a retirement press conference for McCourty next Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place inside the team’s Hall of Fame.