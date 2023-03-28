This Bill Belichick-Lamar Jackson Comment Worth Revisiting Amid Rumors

As the Patriots prepared to host the Ravens last September, Bill Belichick made an uncharacteristic quip about Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Asked whether Jackson had answered the questions about his pocket-passing ability that he faced earlier in his career, Belichick replied: “Without a doubt.”

“He’s an MVP type of candidate,” New England’s head coach continued. “I think he’s more than answered (those questions). But we’ll see what his contract is. That will answer them.”

Belichick rarely comments on contract-related matters. He never does so with players not currently employed by the Patriots. His unprompted remarks about Jackson’s contract stalemate with the Ravens raised eyebrows at the time. They quickly were overshadowed, though, by the high ankle sprain Mac Jones suffered days later, the fallout from which dominated the Patriots news cycle for weeks.

But with the Patriots now directly connected to the ongoing Jackson saga, Belichick’s past comments about the 2019 NFL MVP are worth revisiting.

Jackson reportedly wants a fully guaranteed contract akin to the five-year, $230 million deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns last year. The Ravens have been unwilling to offer that, and thus far, no other team has, either. As of Tuesday afternoon, no club had signed Jackson to an offer sheet in the three weeks since he received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore.