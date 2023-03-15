Ric Flair Reveals Newest Member Of 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

The Great Muta will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Ric Flair, a wrestling legend in his own right, made the announcement Wednesday on WWE’s “The Bump” digital series.

“He’s a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, a great man,” Flair said. “I’ve wrestled him probably 500 times and I can’t think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy, when you’re honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special, special person.”

? It's official! The Great Muta will be inducted into the #WWEHOF this year! @RicFlairNatrBoy shares a special message about his longtime friend and rival.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pg5zLPumnz — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023

Muta, whose real name is Keiji Muto, was a huge star in Japan in the 1990s and 2000s. He never actually stepped into the squared circle with WWE, but his contributions to the wrestling industry are undeniable, with subsequent superstars emulating his face paint and famous “poison mist” maneuver.

Muta performed in multiple Japanese promotions, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH, plus WWE’s chief competitor during the 1990s, World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

WWE congratulates The Great Muta on his worthy inclusion into the #WWEHOF! https://t.co/GsVC4ifKzu pic.twitter.com/9Vt8jzVEgo — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023

Muta, 60, is the second 2023 inductee to be announced, as it recently was revealed that Rey Mysterio will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame this year, as well. The ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday, March 31, one day before the start of WrestleMania 39.