Rob Gronkowski Finds Out Arizona Lost In NCAA Tournament In Hilarious Way

Gronk's vibes went sour right away

by

3 hours ago

Rob Gronkowski was busy having a good time Thursday, but one fan didn’t miss their chance to dampen his mood.

The retired NFL tight end might not be the most memorable alumnus of the University of Arizona, but he still has a strong connection to the school.

The Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed in the South region, but their run in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament fell short Thursday. The Princeton Tigers pulled off a huge upset that busted a large percentage of brackets.

Gronk was at a party during the game, and a fan recorded themselves telling the former New England Patriots star the bad news. His mind was completely blown, and his reaction was not all that different from how Arizona fans reacted to the shocking upset.

Princeton wasn’t alone Thursday as the Furman Paladins also stunned the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers. It marked a wild first day of March Madness, and there should be plenty more to come heading into Friday’s games.

More Rob Gronkowski:

Rob Gronkowski Finds Out Arizona Lost In NCAA Tournament In Hilarious Way
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers
Previous Article

NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Flyers Game Picks
NCAA Tournament: UConn basketball
Next Article

UConn Vs. Iona Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

Picked For You

Related