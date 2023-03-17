Rob Gronkowski Finds Out Arizona Lost In NCAA Tournament In Hilarious Way

Rob Gronkowski was busy having a good time Thursday, but one fan didn’t miss their chance to dampen his mood.

The retired NFL tight end might not be the most memorable alumnus of the University of Arizona, but he still has a strong connection to the school.

The Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed in the South region, but their run in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament fell short Thursday. The Princeton Tigers pulled off a huge upset that busted a large percentage of brackets.

Gronk was at a party during the game, and a fan recorded themselves telling the former New England Patriots star the bad news. His mind was completely blown, and his reaction was not all that different from how Arizona fans reacted to the shocking upset.

Princeton wasn’t alone Thursday as the Furman Paladins also stunned the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers. It marked a wild first day of March Madness, and there should be plenty more to come heading into Friday’s games.