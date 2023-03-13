Rob Gronkowski Was ‘Very Shocked’ By This Tom Brady Rumor

The latest noteworthy Tom Brady rumor raised eyebrows across the NFL world.

Even one of the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite targets was surprised by the report.

Rich Eisen sent shockwaves across the sports landscape last week when he revealed “a couple birdies” at the NFL Scouting Combine told him to “keep an eye on” the Dolphins as a potential Brady landing spot following a second comeback. Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak added fuel to the fire when he expressed belief that Brady coming out of retirement and taking his talents to Miami is “definitely 100% in play.”

This chatter took Rob Gronkowski aback, but the former tight end doesn’t see Brady strapping the pads back on.

“That was a surprise when I saw that news. It actually put me on my toes. I was very shocked when I saw that,” Gronkowski told Boston.com. “I feel like Tom is definitely totally done playing. I haven’t talked to him or anything about it. I’m not speaking for Tom. Just from everything I saw from his retirement video and everything I just feel like he is just done playing football. It was just very shocking though when I heard that news the other day.”

Brady himself tried to quell the comeback chatter via Twitter last week. But the NFL offseason is long and people need things to talk about, so don’t count on the TB12 rumors going away any time soon.