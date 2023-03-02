Sabres Trade Former Bruins Winger Ahead Of NHL Deadline

The Buffalo Sabres traded away a former Bruins winger from their organization Thursday while getting ready for a game in Boston.

The Sabres announced they dealt Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

It’s not a surprise Buffalo didn’t fetch much for Bjork, who played 42 games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL while suiting up in only one contest for the Sabres this season. Bjork tallied eight goals and 17 assists with Rochester.

Bjork originally was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bruins in 2014 and spent four seasons playing with Boston. The 26-year-old’s most productive season in the Black and Gold came in 2019-20 when he recorded nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points.

The Bruins decided to move on from Bjork in April of 2021, trading him to the Sabres in a deal that brought Taylor Hall to Boston. Bjork produced single digits in points the last two seasons with Buffalo before being nonexistent for the Sabres this year.

While the Sabres trading Bjork was a minor move, it was further a part of a frenzy trade season in the NHL with deals being made throughout the league. The Bruins swung another trade Thursday, too, acquiring Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi for draft capital, which included a 2024 protected first-round pick.

The Sabres will look to put an end to the Bruins’ eight-game winning streak with the two teams squaring off at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.