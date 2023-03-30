Seven Random Red Sox Thoughts Before 2023 MLB Season Begins

Yoshida (+600), Volpe (+650) and Casas (+900) rank second, third and fourth, respectively, in AL ROTY odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Given the magnitude of the rivalry between these two teams, MLB certainly wouldn’t mind handing the award out to one of these impactful first-year players. If you add in Gunnar Henderson (+270) and Grayson Rodriguez (+1300) of the Baltimore Orioles, who rank first and fifth, respectively, fans of the AL East are almost certain to get a long look at the winner this season.

Let’s see something fun

It feels like we haven’t seen any classic/historic moment in a while with the Red Sox. Well, at least one that they benefitted from.

Boston was no-hit in 2018 and saw the Blue Jays put up 28 runs at Fenway Park last summer. Sure, Mookie Betts won the AL MVP award in 2018 but things have been quiet over the past couple of seasons. Our guess? Rafael Devers will hit five doubles in one game.

How will the homegrown depth pieces contribute?

The Red Sox went outside of the organization to build their bench depth this season. Yu Chang and Raimel Tapia beat out the likes of Jarren Duran and Bobby Dalbec as the final bench pieces on Boston’s initial 26-man roster.

So, how will Duran and Dalbec contribute? They will certainly get their opportunities, as injuries will necessitate roster moves throughout the season. What they do with those opportunities is a whole other thing. Dalbec showed some defensive versatility during the spring, which should be enough to make him the next infielder up. Duran has some of the best speed in the entire organization and can get hot with the bat, but his streakiness has hindered his development through two up-and-down big league seasons. It’s just a waiting game to see if they can improve enough to stick around for the long haul.

What’s the deal with all these pitchers?

Let’s get more specific.

The Red Sox seemingly have 40 young pitchers who don’t have a set role, possessing the ability to start or come out of the bullpen. Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski can do both, while Bryan Mata is another one of those pitchers who will likely make his MLB debut in 2023. This may seem like a first-world problem, but moving these guys around could hinder their development. Eventually, the Red Sox will have to make a decision on each pitcher and stick to it.

The trade deadline should be just as interesting, but less depressing, than 2022

The post-trade deadline mood in the Red Sox clubhouse last July could best be described as somber. Christian Vázquez was shipped over to the Houston Astros, but J.D. Martinez was kept around, sending a weird message to the rest of the team.