Should Bruins Be Worried About Presidents’ Cup ‘Curse?’ Don’t Be Silly

The Bruins have won the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy as the best regular-season team for the 2022-23 season.

Congratulations … right?

Well, not so fast, if you ask some people. The dreaded Presidents’ Cup “curse” apparently is a thing because there’s not a great history of the NHL’s best regular-season team also being the NHL’s best playoff team. Eight of 36 Presidents’ Trophy winners have won the Stanley Cup, and the majority of recent winners struggled to even get out of the second round.

Most notably, there’s the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning who won an NHL-record (for now) 62 games and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets. (What’s often forgotten about that series is that the Bolts led Game 1 3-0 after the first period before urinating down its leg for the next 11 frames.)

This probably shouldn’t need to be said, but there’s nothing about that Lightning team — or any other Presidents’ Trophy winners — that has anything to do with the 2022-23 Bruins. And if you think, say, the 1992 Rangers have any bearing on this year’s B’s, then you just don’t have the intellectual capability to have the conversation anyway.

But all the curse talk begs the question: In what universe is winning more hockey games than any other team in the NHL a bad thing? The Bruins have not only been the best team all season, but they have also been historically dominant from the opening gun. They are lapping the field. They are winning games and accumulating points at a rate we have seen a handful of times in the sport’s entire history.

And they’re supposed to be worried about a curse?