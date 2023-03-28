Six Biggest Questions Facing Red Sox To Begin 2023 Season

The Boston Red Sox might just enter the 2023 season with more questions than answers, which certainly helps with this exercise.

The Red Sox spent the majority of their offseason re-tooling their roster while seeing notable contributors from their last World Series run in Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi depart in free agency. That forces Boston to try to incorporate many new pieces onto a team that will look to dig out of the basement of the American League East.

There are a number of questions for the Red Sox to solve this season, but here are the six biggest ones as they get set to open a new campaign Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Will Masataka Yoshida live up to the hype?

Yoshida was the highlight of the Red Sox’s free-agent class this offseason and his stellar performance at the World Baseball Classic, where he hit .409 and drove in a tournament record 13 RBIs, only fueled expectations as he makes the transition to Major League Baseball. Yoshida showed in helping Japan to the WBC title that he can perform well in the spotlight, an attribute he’ll need if he looks to become a star in Boston.

Yoshida, with his elite bat-to-ball skills and terrific plate discipline, seemed like the perfect option to slot in at the top of the Red Sox order, but manager Alex Cora has opted to bat him cleanup. There certainly won’t be any easing into things with that type of responsibility and how Yoshida handles it will go a long way in the amount of offense the Red Sox can produce.

Can Chris Sale stay healthy and return to form?

It has been four seasons since Sale made at least 20 starts as a slew of injuries have prevented the lanky lefty from regularly toeing the rubber in recent years. Sale made just 11 appearances and pitched 49 1/3 innings the last three seasons, including missing the entire 2020 campaign due to Tommy John surgery.

But Sale is healthy now and is happy he made it through spring training without an injury hiccups. Just making his regular appearance on the mound every fifth day this season will be a win for the soon-to-be 34-year-old, but the Red Sox will need more out of the pitcher that signed a five-year, $145 million extension in March of 2019. Sale understands that, too.