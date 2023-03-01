Skip Bayless Questions Legitimacy Of LeBron James’ Injury

There was another contentious debate at Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” set, and it was about LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is expected to be out an extended period of time due to a foot injury, but Skip Bayless wasn’t buying it.

“Wait, now Shams is reporting that LeBron’s RIGHT foot — the one now in the medical boot — has been bothering him since January and that he played through IT?” Bayless tweeted Tuesday. “What about the LEFT foot that kept him out the 3 games before the All-Star break? I am so confused.”

Bayless continued his line of questioning with Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed” on Tuesday and the former, a Lakers fan, had very little patience for the argument.

“He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter after he ‘hurt himself.’ ‘I heard something pop.’ Why didn’t you take yourself out?”

“Why is it when someone says there’s something wrong with LeBron James, you either say it’s not that serious or he’s lying,” Sharpe said. “But you’ve never called into question when Tom Brady says anything. Tom Brady had offseason surgery. ‘He had it.’ How do you know? Did you perform the surgery?”

“No, but he announced that he did,” Bayless said. “Wait a second, are you calling Tom Brady a liar?”