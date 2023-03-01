Skip Bayless Questions Legitimacy Of LeBron James’ Injury

There was another contentious debate at Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” set, and it was about LeBron James.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is expected to be out an extended period of time due to a foot injury, but Skip Bayless wasn’t buying it.
“Wait, now Shams is reporting that LeBron’s RIGHT foot — the one now in the medical boot — has been bothering him since January and that he played through IT?” Bayless tweeted Tuesday. “What about the LEFT foot that kept him out the 3 games before the All-Star break? I am so confused.”
Bayless continued his line of questioning with Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed” on Tuesday and the former, a Lakers fan, had very little patience for the argument.
“He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter after he ‘hurt himself.’ ‘I heard something pop.’ Why didn’t you take yourself out?”
“Why is it when someone says there’s something wrong with LeBron James, you either say it’s not that serious or he’s lying,” Sharpe said. “But you’ve never called into question when Tom Brady says anything. Tom Brady had offseason surgery. ‘He had it.’ How do you know? Did you perform the surgery?”
“No, but he announced that he did,” Bayless said. “Wait a second, are you calling Tom Brady a liar?”
“If you are calling LeBron James a liar about his injury, absolutely,” Sharpe replied.
“What exactly is his injury, Mr. Sharpe?” Bayless said. “I need to know what the injury is. They won’t even say what the injury is. It’s another ‘mysterious LeBron injury.’ I don’t know. I don’t know anything. Why don’t you tell us what the injury is?”
Bayless isn’t wrong about the different injuries James has suffered in the past month. He suffered a right hand injury at the All-Star Game, and Bayless is correct James had been listed on the Lakers injury report due to a left foot injury.
It is a step too far to claim there is anything nefarious going on. Los Angeles still has a chance to make the playoffs, but without James, that path is much more difficult. There simply aren’t many logical reasons as to why the superstar would lie at this point in the season.
But Bayless certainly doesn’t have a reputation of logical takes when it comes to James.