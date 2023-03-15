Speculated Patriots Target Reportedly Will Re-Sign With Bills

Jordan Poyer was thought to be a potential replacement for retired New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, but it seems the veteran star will be returning to the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Poyer is “expected to sign” back with the Bills. Rapoport shared there still are matters and details to be worked out, but Poyer isn’t expected to leave Buffalo.

Poyer checked out the market, according to Rapoport, but returned to the team where he’s played the last six seasons.

ESPN considered the Patriots among the best fits for Poyer.

Poyer was named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler during the 2022 campaign despite being limited to 12 regular-season games. He’s compiled nine interceptions in his past 28 games.

Jessie Bates III, another safety who was thought to be a big-money replacement for McCourty, reportedly has signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year contract.

The start of the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.