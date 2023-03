The Boston Bruins look for their sixth consecutive win at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

A win over the Tampa Bay Lightning today would allow the Black and Gold to secure the Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos remains to be the player with the most career goals against the Bruins since 2008 with 26 over 48 games.

