Tanner Houck Has Rough Outing For Red Sox Vs. Phillies

Tanner Houck’s first start of spring training for the Boston Red Sox could have gone better.

The right-hander lasted one 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and four walks Thursday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houck lacked command as he threw just 20 of his 41 pitches for strikes.

“I know what to do. I know how to make the adjustment,” Houck told reporters after the outing, per The Boston Globe. He also had a pitch clock violation in the game.

His slider, though, looks like it only got better.

Houck is coming off back surgery that ended his 2022 Major League Baseball season early. Plus, with it being his first start of spring, there probably is a little rust he has to knock off before Opening Day later this month.

The Red Sox rotation isn’t set just yet. Houck is fighting for a spot to be a starter, but said he’ll fill whatever role the team needs. Manager Alex Cora revealed to reporters Thursday, however, that the Red Sox will have a better idea of what Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello’s timeline will be to return.

Whitlock may not be ready for Opening Day while Bello continues to deal with forearm tightness.