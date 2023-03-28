Tedy Bruschi Reacts To Devin McCourty’s Tom Brady Comeback Take

One of Tom Brady’s former Patriots teammates believes the legendary quarterback might become interested in returning to the NFL.

Another old TB12 friend from New England disagrees.

Within his initial media tour after announcing his own retirement, Devin McCourty floated the possibility of Brady ending up in Miami. The former Patriots safety didn’t confidently predict Brady will quarterback the Dolphins, but he could see the seven-time Super Bowl champion being “very excited about the idea.”

Tedy Bruschi, meanwhile, believes Brady’s playing days are over — for good.

“I think he’s done. I don’t think he’s coming back. I think it is over for Tom Brady,” Bruschi said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I did think it was after the first time he retired, too, but then he came back. There were a lot of other things going on, a lot of other factors. He’s closed the door shut in my opinion. A 46-year-old body — whatever he’s going to be — just coming into a team to play. There’s a process that this person believes in terms of Tom Brady. A process of offseason, a process of getting with his receivers about going through specific steps and getting ready for a season. I just don’t think he’s willing to do it anymore. He can’t live that way because it was an absolutely insane way to prepare. He did it for 20-plus years and he’s done with that lifestyle.”

Bruschi probably is right, as Brady himself recently confirmed another comeback isn’t in the works. But no matter what anyone says, Brady rumors and theories likely will consume the football world for the foreseeable future.