Texas Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

A spot in the Elite 8 is on the line

2 hours ago

The Texas Longhorns and Xavier Musketeers will meet in a “Sweet 16” matchup in the NCAA Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The second-seeded Longhorns enter the tournament coming off of a Big 12 Tournament championship, where they defeated the Kansas Jayhawks. The Musketeers, on the other hand, finished as the runner up in the Big East Tournament to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Texas knocked off Colgate and Penn State to get through the first two rounds, while Xavier defeated Kennesaw State and Pittsburgh.

Texas is a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 148.5. The winner will move on to the “Elite 8” to face the winner of Houston-Miami.

Here’s how to watch Texas-Marquette online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 9:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: CBS | FuboTV

