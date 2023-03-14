The Bruins Reunite Popular Line Up Front Vs. Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night when they face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

With forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall still on the mend, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has been tinkering with the forward lines in the past few games.

On Tuesday, Montgomery won?t sit any of the top nine forwards in favor of recent call-up Jakub Lauko, opting instead to reunite a line that has become a fan favorite.

“The only change is we got the Czech line back together,” Montgomery told reporters following the morning skate at the United Center in Chicago. “(Tyler) Bertuzzi is falling back with (Charlie) Coyle and (Trent) Frederic.”

In the home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings, Montgomery broke up the line, moving Pavel Zacha from the second line with fellow countrymen David Krejci and David Pastrnak to the third line with Coyle and Frederic in an attempt to generate more offense.

Unfortunately, for the Black and Gold, they weren’t able to generate the offense needed to overcome the four-goal deficit and ended up dropping the 5-3 regulation loss.

Boston last faced Chicago at TD Garden on November 19, 2022 earning their 11th straight home win by a 6-1 decision.