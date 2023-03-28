These Seven Patriots Would Benefit Most By Adding Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s future is up in the air as the Ravens continue to cling onto hope the 26-year-old quarterback returns to Baltimore. But the speculation news has reached its way to New England.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft claimed at the league’s annual meeting Monday that rapper Meek Mill informed him of Jackson’s interest to play in New England. It’s an idea current players are vouching for and former players have advocated for.

The issue in the All-Pro quarterback’s negotiations with the Ravens and why multiple teams haven’t rushed into the market is Jackson wants a fully guaranteed deal similar to that of Cleveland Browns signal-caller Deshaun Watson, which is north of $200 million. Baltimore also used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means a team must give up two first-round picks if the Ravens don’t match an offer of another team.

The 2019 MVP requested a trade on March 2, but Baltimore can wait things out until a real offer arrives. But if the Patriots were to make things work in their salary cap and Bill Belichick decides to go all-in, these seven players would serve to benefit.

Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

New England invested heavily in the tight end position but have yet to seen a return on its investment. Offensive play-calling partially is to blame for that, and it’s possible Henry is declining heading into his age-29 season. And while he and Gesicki are nowhere near the talent of Mark Andrews, Jackson has gotten production out of other tight ends during his tenure in Baltimore in Hayden Hurst, Nick Boyle and Isaiah Likely.

Jackson also has been elite when targeting the middle of the field. He has a 94.4 grade on throws in the intermediate area, according to Pro Football Focus. Mac Jones has a 55.7 grade in that area of the field, which often is what separates elite QBs from good QBs.

Henry and Gesicki getting more consistency in the intermediate area would help add more dimension to the Patriots offense.