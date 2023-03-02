This Son Of Ex-Patriots Rival Could Be First-Round Draft Target

INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Porter once said he would hate the New England Patriots “forever.”

But if the 2023 NFL Draft breaks the way some expect, he may be forced to start rooting for them.

Joey Porter Jr., son of the former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and longtime Patriots rival, is one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft. And with New England currently in need of help at the position, the Penn State product has been mentioned as a possible first-round target for Bill Belichick’s club.

A mock draft published by ESPN’s Todd McShay in mid-February had the Patriots taking Porter with the 14th overall pick.

That surely would be a bittersweet moment for the elder Porter, who never hid his disdain for the Patriots. He publicly bashed them multiple times during his playing career, claiming New England’s “Spygate” cheating scandal robbed his Steelers of multiple Super Bowl appearances. The Patriots defeated Pittsburgh in the 2001 and 2004 AFC Championship Games.

“My feeling toward New England goes back further,” Porter said in 2009, when he was with the Miami Dolphins and preparing to face New England. “It goes back to my Pittsburgh days. I felt a certain way after some things came out, way back when. In Pittsburgh, some AFC championships I lost to them a couple times.

“Then to come to figure out some months later why we lost, so yeah, I have a natural hate for them, period. That’s just going to be with me forever, so that’s not ever going to change.”