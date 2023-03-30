Three Feuds For Cody Rhodes If He Wins WWE Title At WrestleMania 39

WWE fans are split on who will win the main event of WrestleMania 39 between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, but the sentiment is on the latter.

Rhodes has used the idea of “completing the story” during his feud against Reigns, so it would make sense for him to win the undisputed Universal championship. But WWE seems in love with the idea of Reigns holding the title for a very long time, but it’s fair to say it would be a surprise for him to retain, especially after the company didn’t pull the trigger on Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

If Rhodes does win the title, that will serve as a much-needed reset for the main event scene, and he likely will be on television more often than Reigns has been.

The next scheduled premium live event is Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6, so here are three feuds WWE should book for “The American Nightmare” after WrestleMania 39.

Seth Rollins

This already has a clear story. Rhodes wrestled Rollins with a torn pectoral at Hell in a Cell last year, which was his last match before his return at this year’s Royal Rumble. Rollins should be back in the title picture given how over he is with the crowd, and a world title feud between him and Rhodes should deliver electric promos and in-ring action. It’s a matchup WWE has brought back in live event tours, so if the reception has been good there, it should be a clear green light for an on-screen feud.

Finn Balor

WWE is really high on The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title and Dominik Mysterio will go up against his dad at WrestleMania 39. It would not be that shocking to see the pair win their respective matches, as well as Balor, who as a Hell in a Cell match against Edge.

The veteran has gotten nostalgia pops, but he needs to take the fall for the full-time star. If Balor does comes out of his feud with Edge victorious, that should take him on the path against Rhodes for the world title. The feud would help elevate Rhodes as a conqueror of factions, and it’s a matchup seen only once on WWE TV on a Jan. 30 episode of “RAW.” Plus if they want, they can drop some Bullet Club references during their promos with Balor being the founder of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction and Rhodes being a former member.