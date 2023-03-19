Three Ways Celtics Have Flirted With Panic Button During Road Trip

The Boston Celtics presented their latest reason for concern, losing to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in what could’ve easily resulted in a third consecutive victory.

However, the Celtics instead fell flat in the moments that held the most weight and stooped to yet another low against lackluster completion for the third time in their six-game road trip.

This now leaves Boston hovering around the panic button, despite whatever liberties could be granted to a team that — after Saturday’s loss — sits third in the Eastern Conference and needed the Chicago Bulls to help them secure a playoff spot.

With that being said, here are three ways the Celtics have presented crucial areas of concern throughout their two-week road trip, following a loss to the 11th-seeded Jazz:

Jayson Tatum’s slump continuously harms the Celtics

As soon as Tatum left Salt Lake City after dropping 55 points and notching MVP honors at the All-star Game, he’s struggled on a night-to-night instance in leading the C’s. This dilemma has grown more and more noticeable with Boston enduring several ugly losses in uncharacteristic fashion since the break.

Granted, hat’s off to the Jazz and Will Hardy for effectively double-teaming Tatum throughout the night. That move deserved a chef’s kiss with how perfectly it was executed. Tatum was held to just 15 points and even went scoreless in the third and fourth quarters. Yet, to fail in the one moment that could’ve rewritten the night was a tough watch.

As Grant Williams kept hopes of a win intact with his seven 3-pointers, Tatum was positioned to deliver the equalizing as he brought the ball up the floor, following his missed fadeaway shot in the offensive possession prior. And with Boston down just a point, Tatum crumbled, missing a possible go-ahead pull-up 3-pointer from 29 feet out, but still had the unwavering support of head coach Joe Mazzulla afterward.