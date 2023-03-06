Tigers Pitcher Apologizes After Hitting Justin Turner In Scary Scene

The Red Sox shared Turner is stable and alert after being hit in the face

Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning found himself in a position no pitcher anticipates after he hit Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner during a scary scene at JetBlue Park on Monday.

Manning struck Turner in the face during the first inning of Boston’s spring training game. Turner fell to the ground in the batter’s box and immediately started bleeding while laying in the dirt. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and others raced out to check on him with Turner ultimately coming to his feet and walking off with the assistance of a trainer.

The Red Sox provided an update that Turner is stable and alert after being taken to an area hospital. It’s a development Manning certainly will appreciate given his feelings after the game.

“Just a complete accident,” Turner told reporters, per Detroit News’ Chris McCosky. “The ball got away from me. I got a swing and miss on a ball up in the zone and tried to go back to it. It got away from me. I definitely want to apologize to him and let him know it wasn’t intentional.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora echoed that Turner is in good spirits. Cora now is hoping the veteran, who’s been penciled into Boston’s Opening Day lineup, will fully recover and be able to return sooner rather than later.

Manning surely is hoping for the same.

