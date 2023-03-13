Titans Reportedly Edge Patriots In Pursuit Of Offensive Tackle

The New England Patriots reportedly lost out on some offensive line help as Andre Dillard is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported the Patriots were competing with the Titans for the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Dillard agreed to a three-year deal worth $29 million with Tennessee.

Offensive tackle is viewed as one of the Patriots’ biggest needs entering the offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Dillard was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’ll enter his age-27 season after playing three seasons with the Eagles.

Dillard missed the 2020 campaign with a torn biceps injury before he returned to play 15 games (five starts) in 2021 and 12 contests (zero starts) in 2022. Dillard was limited to just 5% of offensive snaps with Philadelphia in 2022, the NFC champions having arguably the best offensive line in football with tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.