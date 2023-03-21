Tom Brady Has High Praise For Devin McCourty In Retirement Tribute

FOXBORO, Mass. — Midway through Tuesday’s celebration of Devin McCourty’s stellar Patriots career, several of the retired safety’s former teammates had an opportunity to virtually honor him.

A tribute video played during the event featured congratulatory messages from more than a dozen current and former New England players, all of whom spoke glowingly about McCourty as he concludes his playing career.

Among them: Tom Brady, who had especially high praise for his former fellow co-captain.

“Devin, congratulations on your retirement,” Brady said in a video recording. “I’m so happy for you. I know how hard you worked over a long period of time. Seeing you come in as a young player, and to maximize your potential — starting at corner when you balled out your rookie year, and then made a big transition to safety and became one of the best safeties in the history of the NFL — speaks to who you are and what you’re all about. …

“I certainly loved all our time together, and I always tell everybody, for as great of a player as you were, you’re a better person. You have tremendous values, you always stood up for what you thought was right, and we all learned from you. We love you, man. Congratulations.”

The video also featured messages from current Patriots captains Matthew Slater, Mac Jones, David Andrews and Deatrich Wise, as well as Super Bowl winners Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon, Jerod Mayo, Patrick Chung, Stephon Gilmore, Vince Wilfork, Rob Ninkovich, Kyle Van Noy and Julian Edelman, who added some comic relief my recording his video while shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett also shared his well-wishes.

In attendance at the ceremony itself, which was held inside the Patriots Hall of Fame, were the majority of the Patriots’ coaching, scouting and support staffs — including Matt Patricia, whose future with the franchise remains unclear — plus Jones, Ja’Whaun Bentley and a few other current players.