Tom Brady Reiterates NFL Retirement In Tribute To Ex-Patriots Teammate

Tom Brady shouted out Devin McCourty via Instagram on Friday after the New England Patriots safety announced his retirement from the NFL.

In the process, Brady reiterated his own retirement, which some have questioned ever since the former quarterback announced last month he was hanging up his pads after 23 NFL seasons.

“New England legend. You outlasted me by a month!,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story while sharing a photo of him and McCourty as Patriots teammates. “Congrats on the well deserved retirement”

Instagram/@tombrady

McCourty, a first-round pick in 2010, spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots, including 10 seasons alongside Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 campaign. It had been unclear whether McCourty would return in 2023, but the 35-year-old now will ride off into the sunset, perhaps embarking upon a career in sports media.

While it’s technically possible McCourty could reverse course and return to the gridiron at some point, there’s far more skepticism over Brady’s retirement, in large because the former QB briefly “retired” last offseason before rejoining the Bucs for another year. Brady so far has been adamant that he’s done, however, so maybe him and McCourty can link up for a Sunday on the couch this upcoming season.