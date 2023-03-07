Tom Brady Rumors: This Team Could Try To Pull QB Out Of Retirement

Maybe there is an opportunity for Tom Brady to return home and live out a childhood dream.

The idea of Brady quarterbacking the 49ers appeared to fall off the table when San Francisco made a significant investment in Trey Lance. But the 2021 third overall pick suffered a serious ankle injury early in the 2022 season, which opened the door for Brock Purdy. The 2022 draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” was very impressive across nine games, creating the impression that the Niners were sitting pretty at the quarterback position.

But Purdy is now dealing with a significant injury of his own, one that knocked him out of the NFC Championship and required surgery to repair. And if Purdy’s recovery ends up taking longer than expected, one NFL insider believes John Lynch and Co. could give Brady a buzz.

“If Purdy’s procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament ends up knocking him out for most or all of the 2023 season, I’d expect the Niners to place a call to Tom Brady to see if there’s any chance they could convince him to end his retirement and play a final season with his hometown team,” Michael Silver wrote in a Bally Sports column published Sunday.

Comments made by Lynch at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine suggest the 49ers haven’t shut the door on potentially adding Brady. San Francisco’s general manager acknowledged he texted the seven-time Super Bowl champion to congratulate him on his retirement but chose not to address the Niners’ link to Brady in rumors.

San Francisco might not be the only team that could try to accelerate a Brady comeback either. The football world apparently should be keeping an eye on the Miami Dolphins as a potential destination if the 45-year-old comes out of retirement again.