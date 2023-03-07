Tom Brady Shuts Down Potential NFL Return With Hilarious Tweet

It appears Tom Brady won’t be returning to the NFL after all.

The quarterback retired for the second time in February and said it was “for good” this time around. Brady won’t be stepping away entirely from football, though, as he prepares to be FOX’s lead analyst — a job he’ll begin in 2024 — and has plenty on his plate before he begins the new gig.

Reports surfaced Monday that Brady potentially could unretire from the NFL and return to the gridiron when NFL analyst Rich Eisen revealed Brady “might not be done after all.” Of course, the report was met with teams that could help convince Brady to make a return.

But Brady himself shut speculation down Tuesday afternoon.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady tweeted.

Brady adopted the kitten in February for his daughter Vivian, and it’s clearly keeping him busy enough to not think about picking up a football again.

Even though there still is time for Brady to come out of retirement and change his mind again, it’s worth noting that the 45-year-old filed retirement papers with the NFL, essentially signaling he meant what he said in February.