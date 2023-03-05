Tom Brady Spotted At UFC Event With Former Teammate

Tom Brady is keeping busy in retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired on Feb. 1, 2023, putting an end to his 23-year NFL career. Since, he has updated his everyone on when he plans to join FOX as an analyst, had his production company take on new projects and apparently started a bid to become a stand-up comic. He’s also taking time to have some fun.

Brady was spotted at UFC 285 with ex-teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Saturday night.

Naturally, this reunion is bound to bring up rumors that Brady isn’t done playing ball just yet. That doesn’t appear to be the case, but there’s nothing quite like the NFL offseason rumor mill.

