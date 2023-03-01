Tom Brady’s Brand To Sponsor Car In 24 Hours Of Le Mans Race

Tom Brady has fully embraced life after football, and the retired NFL quarterback will take a run in the world of endurance racing.

The 45-year-old announced on his Instagram on Wednesday his Brady Brand is partnering with Hertz Racing Gold and Singer Vehicle Design as the official apparel partner for the Jota Sport hypercar racing team. They will race in the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

“And yes … I plan on driving it as soon as possible, just have to wait for the insurance folks to go on vacation,” Brady captioned a video of him making the announcement on Instagram.

“When you think Brady, you obviously think speed,” the former New England Patriots quarterback said in the video.

The rest of the clip showed Brady testing his skills in a simulator. Though, he didn’t quickly grasp had to put the car in gear since it wasn’t an automatic transmission. Brady’s run didn’t go smoothly, but it was his “first day.”

In all seriousness, Jota Sport will use the Porsche 963 Hypercar in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, which starts on March 11 and concludes Nov. 4.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the top race of the season, and it kicks off June 10 at Circuit de la Sarthe in France. António Félix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye will race for Jota Sport.