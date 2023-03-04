Tomas Nosek’s Contributions To Bruins Piling Up Down Stretch

It’s hard to find a player on the Boston Bruins’ roster that hasn’t made some sort of contribution throughout their historic season.

There is one, however, that maybe deserves some more credit than he gets.

Tomas Nosek, who doesn’t often find himself on the scorers sheet, has morphed into one of the most valuable players in the Bruins’ lineup. The 30-year-old scored just his fifth goal of the season in Boston’s victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon, but has done something for head coach Jim Montgomery that is invaluable. He’s made the job easy.

“As a coach trying to match lines, or put your team in favorable positions, I don’t see us as a one, two, three, four line,” Montgomery said postgame. “He’s so good at winning draws… so it allows us to hold the (Patrice) Bergeron and (David) Krejci lines for offensive situations. And it allows me to use him in defensive situations.

“… It’s very comforting for us as a team, to know that (Nosek and Charlie Coyle) are out there on the penalty kill.”

The name of Nosek’s game is his ability on the draw. His 55.62% winning percentage (sixth in the NHL) alongside Bergeron’s 57.67% winning percentage (second in the NHL) have spearheaded a group that ranks second in the league as a team.

The eight-year veteran won five of his seven draws, which is what everyone comes to expect. His goal? Not so much, which is why he makes sure to share the rare moments with those who mean most.