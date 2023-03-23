Top Five Greatest (And Worst) WWE WrestleMania Entrances Ever

WrestleMania is synonymous with pomp and circumstance.

No, we’re not talking about Randy “Macho Man” Savage’s theme song. We’re talking about the event that has more nicknames than Babe Ruth, and there’s a reason for that.

Since its inception in 1985, WrestleMania has been the premier spectacle in professional wrestling. Sure, it represents the climax of WWE’s unofficial season, but “The Showcase of the Immortals” also was introduced alongside so much more than wrestling storylines. Whether it’s the incorporation of pop-culture figures (which started at WrestleMania 1) or the historic moments that transcend the business, there’s nothing else quite like “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Perhaps the most emblematic piece of that stage is the entrances. Here are some of the greatest, and not so great, entrances in WrestleMania history.

WORST — 5. Jack Swagger (WrestleMania 29)

This might be cheating, because no one really saw this entrance.

That’s right folks, Jack Swagger got a jobber entrance for his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 29. Why, you ask? Well, he was arrested on a DUI and possession of marijuana the week of the show, essentially forcing WWE to change their plans on the fly. Instead of having a competitive match with Alberto Del Rio, he made his entrance during a commercial and got squashed.

BEST — 5. The Hardy Boys (WrestleMania 33)

We’ll start the positive portion of this list with perhaps the loudest entrance in the history of WrestleMania.