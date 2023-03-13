Top Five Greatest Special Teamers In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. There hasn’t been a group more synonymous with success in New England quite like the specialists, however.

Even when the Boston Patriots were the laughingstock of the AFL, the franchise has seemingly always had an incredible special teamer on its roster. Here are the very best.

5. Stephen Gostkowski (2006-2019)

Stephen Gostkowski walked into New England expected to fill some menacingly large shoes. After winning three Super Bowls across 14 seasons, it’s fair to say that he was successful in doing so.

Gostkowski was drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, the highest selection of a kicker under Bill Belichick. He stepped in and became the model of consistency for a decade and a half, making 87.4% of his kicks while playing in 233 of 255 possible contests.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade kicker of the 2010s, Gostkowski knocked through 98.3% of his extra point attempts and six game-winning kicks during his tenure with the Patriots. Those incredible numbers earned him four Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro recognitions.

He also likes to party.