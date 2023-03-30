Travis Kelce Can’t Name NFL Coaches, Including Josh McDaniels

NFL players often are hyper-focused on a single opponent each week, and that seemed to be clear when Travis Kelce tried to name every head coach in the league.

The league held its annual meeting this week, where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick gained attention with news on Lamar Jackson and the state of New England, respectively.

Also, nearly all of the coaches were in attendance for a group photo. Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel and Carolina Panthers’ Frank Reich were not at the meetings for undisclosed reasons.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce played a game Wednesday on their “New Heights” podcast. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had to name every head coach on the group photo, and the results were hilarious.

Travis admitted he was bad with names but could name the team the individual coached. After three correct guesses, he immediately stumbled and said, “Who the (expletive) is that guy?” Despite playing him twice last season, Kelce didn’t seem to recognize Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Jason had to correct his brother on former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who is the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Travis claimed to have “never seen this (expletive) guy in my life,” so he apparently wasn’t paying close attention to the coaches in Super Bowl LVII.

The Pro Bowl tight end also didn’t recognize Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, despite Cincinnati and Kansas City being rivals, with the 33-year-old asking, “Who the (expletive) is that one?” Jason, again, had to correct his younger brother.