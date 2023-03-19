Trent Frederic Gets Physical In Bruins Shutout Win Over Sabres

This was the Bruins final meeting with the Sabres this season

by

30 minutes ago

The Boston Bruins will head back home on a three-game win streak after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 7-0 in a strong finish to their road trip Sunday afternoon.

Trent Frederic was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and contributed to the victory with an assist and a fight.

The Black and Gold start a three-game home stand Tuesday night where they will face the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Trent Frederic Gets Physical In Bruins Shutout Win Over Sabres
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
2023 World Baseball Classic Team USA
Previous Article

USA Vs. Cuba Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Picked For You

Related