Trent Frederic Gets Physical In Bruins Shutout Win Over Sabres

The Boston Bruins will head back home on a three-game win streak after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 7-0 in a strong finish to their road trip Sunday afternoon.

Trent Frederic was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and contributed to the victory with an assist and a fight.

The Black and Gold start a three-game home stand Tuesday night where they will face the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.