Triston Casas Saves Scary Spring Training Night With Walk-Off Homer

With only six days remaining until Opening Day, the Red Sox are getting their last few tune-ups in down in spring training, and Triston Casas did just that.

The Red Sox first baseman hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth for the 9-8 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Kenley Jansen left the game in the top of the ninth after meeting with the training staff on the mound. He gave up a two-run homer to allow Atlanta to tie the game, blowing the save opportunity. Following the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told NESN’s Tom Caron that the closer felt lightheaded on the mound and should be fine.