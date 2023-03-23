Tyler Bertuzzi Gets Ridiculous Bounce To Net First Goal With Bruins

BOSTON — All Tyler Bertuzzi needed was some puck luck to score with his first goal with the Bruins.

After failing to find the back of the net in his first nine games with the Bruins, who acquired him from the Detroit Red Wings prior to the NHL trade deadline, Bertuzzi opened the scoring just 4:34 into Thursday’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens thanks to a fortuitous bounce.

From behind the goal, Bertuzzi tried to center a pass, but the puck ricocheted off a Canadiens stick and caught Montreal netminder Jake Allen by surprise as it trickled past him. You can watch Bertuzzi snap his scoreless streak here:

BERT'S ON THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/8Ba8pMw7pr — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2023

Bertuzzi now has one goal and four assists during his brief stay so far with the Bruins.