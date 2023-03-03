Tyler Bertuzzi ‘Grateful’ For Opportunity To Play With Bruins After Trade

Tyler Bertuzzi will make his Bruins debut Saturday afternoon after being traded to Boston by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
The forward was acquired by the Bruins after they placed Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno on injured reserve due to lower-body injuries. With no timetable for either player, general manager Don Sweeney knew the B’s needed reinforcement.
“I had an idea that it was coming,” Bertuzzi told reporters Friday after an optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “I just didn’t know when or where. I’m very, very happy that it’s here.
“… I’m excited, grateful for this opportunity.”
Bertuzzi joins a Bruins team that’s having a historic season. They became the fastest team in NHL history reach the 100-point mark after a 7-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres and are on pace to break the regular season win total of 62.
“Obviously a special group here,” Bertuzzi told reporters. “… It’s going to take me a little bit to get used to everyone, but I’m excited and I’m excited to just play.”
Bertuzzi does have a little history with the Bruins, particularly Brad Marchand, stemming from a 2018 brawl between Boston and the Red Wings that Bertuzzi started.
“No not yet,” Bertuzzi told reporters of whether he talked to Marchand since arriving in Boston. “I’m sure he’ll bring it up at some point. It was just a chippy game. I remember he slashed the goalie, that kind of started everything. There’s going to be a couple laughs in here for sure.
“I knew he was a good guy. He’s tough to play against, hard to play against. But luckily we’re teammates now. So hopefully we can do it together.”
The Bruins’ chemistry has been well-documented all season, and it’s a locker room Bertuzzi believes he can fit right into.
“I just go out there and play hockey,” he told reporters. “I play hard and I think this team fits my game.”
We’ll get our first look at Bertuzzi in Black and Gold when he plays on the left wing with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Puck drop for Bruins-Rangers from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.