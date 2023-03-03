Tyler Bertuzzi ‘Grateful’ For Opportunity To Play With Bruins After Trade

Tyler Bertuzzi will make his Bruins debut Saturday afternoon after being traded to Boston by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The forward was acquired by the Bruins after they placed Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno on injured reserve due to lower-body injuries. With no timetable for either player, general manager Don Sweeney knew the B’s needed reinforcement.

“I had an idea that it was coming,” Bertuzzi told reporters Friday after an optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “I just didn’t know when or where. I’m very, very happy that it’s here.

“… I’m excited, grateful for this opportunity.”

Bertuzzi joins a Bruins team that’s having a historic season. They became the fastest team in NHL history reach the 100-point mark after a 7-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres and are on pace to break the regular season win total of 62.

“Obviously a special group here,” Bertuzzi told reporters. “… It’s going to take me a little bit to get used to everyone, but I’m excited and I’m excited to just play.”

Bertuzzi does have a little history with the Bruins, particularly Brad Marchand, stemming from a 2018 brawl between Boston and the Red Wings that Bertuzzi started.