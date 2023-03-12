Tyreek Hill Reacts After Reported Jalen Ramsey-Dolphins Trade

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly improved Sunday after reportedly agreeing to trade for Jalen Ramsey, but Tyreek Hill couldn’t help but think how his daily ritual of beating cornerbacks might now be challenged a bit.

Hill, however, doesn’t seem to mind.

The Dolphins’ superstar receiver took to Twitter shortly after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that Miami agreed to acquire Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. The deal will become official Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

“Practice is going to be crazy now,” Hill tweeted with a teary-eyed emoji, referencing the battles that he and Ramsey now will have.

Hill followed up with another comical tweet relating to when Ramsey leveled Hill in the NFL Pro Bowl flag football game last month.

if you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting ? https://t.co/BFRjZX8Jie — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

The impending should be a big win for the Dolphins, who almost certainly will improve their pass defense which ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. It likely will help Miami’s offense, too, given the test Tua Tagovailoa, Hill and others will be presented courtesy of the three-time All-Pro cornerback.