UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Teases WrestleMania 39 Appearance

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021, but he still is one of the biggest stars in combat sports.
The 34-year-old MMA fighter broke his tibia in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan, 24, 2021. McGregor has been subject to controversy since his last fight. He was accused of assault in January of this year, but a lawsuit was dropped by the plaintiff with no further information given.
A month later, it was announced McGregor will be a coach on “The Ultimate Fighter 31” opposite Michael Chandler, where the pair will face each other in an event yet to be announced.
UFC President Dana White still has stood up for McGregor, likely because he is a money-maker for the company, and that would be no different if he were to step foot in WWE.
There have been previous rumors and rumblings that the Irishman would make the transition from MMA to pro wrestling, like Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey have done. But nothing has surfaced, and it’s possible those rumors were to increase his price with the UFC.
But the rumor mill got going again when the former lightweight champion posed with the Money in the Bank briefcase after his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s “MMA Hour” on Thursday The latter added the caption, “Next stop … ‘Mania?”
What seemed innocuous turned into something more for fans when WWE quote tweeted it with the eyeball emoji.
“(Conor McGregor) would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief (Roman Reigns)!” Paul Heyman tweeted.
WrestleMania 39 went with the tagline “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” this year, which seemed to imply major stars would be at Inglewood, Calif. on April 1 or April 2.
WWE shot parodies of blockbuster movies, but it seemingly could not get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the event since he is not facing Reigns at WrestleMania, like had been teased for nearly a year.
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin also is not a guarantee to be at “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” but Logan Paul will be there for his match against Seth Rollins.
John Cena will take on Austin Theory for the United States championship, and Trish Stratus and Lita have made their returns for WrestleMania.
But fans likely are expecting a big star from outside of the industry, and McGregor would fit that bill. Whether he actually wants to or not probably will depend on his asking price.