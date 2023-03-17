UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Teases WrestleMania 39 Appearance

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021, but he still is one of the biggest stars in combat sports.

The 34-year-old MMA fighter broke his tibia in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan, 24, 2021. McGregor has been subject to controversy since his last fight. He was accused of assault in January of this year, but a lawsuit was dropped by the plaintiff with no further information given.

A month later, it was announced McGregor will be a coach on “The Ultimate Fighter 31” opposite Michael Chandler, where the pair will face each other in an event yet to be announced.

UFC President Dana White still has stood up for McGregor, likely because he is a money-maker for the company, and that would be no different if he were to step foot in WWE.

There have been previous rumors and rumblings that the Irishman would make the transition from MMA to pro wrestling, like Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey have done. But nothing has surfaced, and it’s possible those rumors were to increase his price with the UFC.

But the rumor mill got going again when the former lightweight champion posed with the Money in the Bank briefcase after his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s “MMA Hour” on Thursday The latter added the caption, “Next stop … ‘Mania?”

What seemed innocuous turned into something more for fans when WWE quote tweeted it with the eyeball emoji.