USA Vs. Cuba Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

USA and Cuba are set to meet in the semifinal round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday night with a shot at the tournament crown.

The United States was challenged in the quarterfinal round, needing to collect nine runs off 15 base hits, including a heroic grand slam from Trea Turner in the eighth inning to secure a victory over Venezuela on Saturday night. Team USA is now just a win away from securing a second consecutive appearance in the WBC championship game, which could either come against two-time tournament winner Japan or this year’s dark horse in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Cuba, like every other Pool A squad, went 2-2 during pool play. Team Cuba defeated Australia in their nail-biting quarterfinal matchup, positioning them for a shot at their first-ever WBC title.

Southpaw Roenis Elías gets the nod for Cuba in a win-or-go-home stage and the United States will counter with three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright.

Team USA is a 1.5-run favorite with a -500 moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the USA-Cuba WBC game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX