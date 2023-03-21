USA Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch WBC Championship Online, On TV

After a thrilling tournament that’s kept many worlwide on the edge of their seat, the 2023 World Baseball Classic comes down to one final winner-take-all game Tuesday night at loanDepot park.

The United States and Japan battle it out for the WBC crown, both in search of adding to an already fillied trophy case.

In the semifinal, the United States cakewalked its way past Cuba while Japan slipped past Mexico in jaw-dropping fashion, courtesey of some late-game heroics from Masataka Yoshida and Shoehi Ohtani. And while Ohtani doesn’t get the start against the United States, the two-way phenom didn’t rule out an appearance out of the bullpen, as he told Ken Rosenthal during FOX Sports’ postgame telecast Monday night.

Merrill Kelly gets the nod for Team USA while Team Japan has southpaw Shota Imanga scheduled to counter.

The United States is searching a second consecutive WBC title, while Japan searches for a tournament-leading third tournament championship.

Team USA is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

