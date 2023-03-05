Watch Czech Fans React To David Pastrnak’s Bruins Goal Vs. Rangers

BOSTON — It was “Hockey Day” in Czechia, and David Pastrnak helped give fans from his home country a great time.

Fans in Czechia gathered for a watch party for the Boston Bruins versus New York Rangers game, which aired at 7 p.m. local time, and of course, there were multiple people wearing Pastrnak jerseys.

Rangers center Filip Chytil was the lone representative from Czechia from New York, and of course, Bruins fans are well aware of the Czech line comprised of Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha. Boston also had Czech representatives in Tomas Nosek, who scored the second goal of Saturday’s game that was very special to the B’s center, and defenseman Jakub Zboril, who was scratched from the lineup.

Pastrnak also scored a goal in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Rangers, and Krejci delivered the assist to help seal the win for the Bruins. NHL Europe showed the reaction from the fans in Karviná, Czechia to the goal.

Last year, Pastrnak and Krejci helped deliver Czechia the bronze medal in the 2022 IIHF World Championship, and the Czech players on the Bruins hope to join Krejci among the 29 other Czech players that have hoisted the Stanley Cup in NHL history.