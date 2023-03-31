Watch David Pastrnak Clinch Franchise Wins Record For Bruins

The Boston Bruins entered Thursday’s matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets with 57 wins before making history with their 2-1 overtime win.

Just 41 seconds into the extra frame, Hampus Lindholm fed David Pastrnak, who beat Columbus goaltender Michael Hitchinson for the game-winner.

Leave it to David to get it done. pic.twitter.com/Y2zQhIZleK — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2023

“Clinching the (Presidents’) Trophy is step number one,” Pastrnak told NESN’s Adam Pellerin postgame. “It’s a lot of fun with these special guys, and it doesn’t happen very often, so we’re going to enjoy it.”

With their 58th win, the Bruins not only set the single-season wins record, but they also won their fourth Presidents’ Trophy in team history and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, along with home ice through the Stanley Cup playoffs.