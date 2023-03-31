Watch David Pastrnak Clinch Franchise Wins Record For Bruins

The Bruins clinched Presidents' Trophy and Eastern Conference as well

The Boston Bruins entered Thursday’s matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets with 57 wins before making history with their 2-1 overtime win.

Just 41 seconds into the extra frame, Hampus Lindholm fed David Pastrnak, who beat Columbus goaltender Michael Hitchinson for the game-winner.

“Clinching the (Presidents’) Trophy is step number one,” Pastrnak told NESN’s Adam Pellerin postgame. “It’s a lot of fun with these special guys, and it doesn’t happen very often, so we’re going to enjoy it.”

With their 58th win, the Bruins not only set the single-season wins record, but they also won their fourth Presidents’ Trophy in team history and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, along with home ice through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
