Watch David Pastrnak Join Exclusive Bruins Group With 50th Goal

David Pastrnak is now in rarefied air in Boston Bruins history.

Pastrnak scored the 50th goal of his season Sunday evening on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes, becoming the first Bruins player to accomplish the feat since Cam Neely did so during the 1993-94 season.

It wasn’t a highlight-reel goal from the Bruins star winger to notch the milestone tally even with it coming on a partial breakaway. As all great goal-scorers seem to have, Pastrnak had some luck on his side. He seemed to lose control of the puck as he made his way on goal, but it still beat Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen’s five-hole just 4:43 into the first period.

You can watch the history-making goal from Pastrnak here:

THE FUSILLI 50. ? @pastrnak96 is the first #NHLBruins 50-goal scorer since Cam Neely in 1993-94! pic.twitter.com/hEmKIvwxKj — y – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2023

The goal from Pastrnak also marked the 600th point of his career.

Pastrnak is just the sixth player in the history of the Bruins to net 50 goals in a single season, joining Phil Esposito, Johnny Bucyk, Ken Hodge, Rick Middleton and Neely.